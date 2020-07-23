Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Muslims What Not To Do On Eid-el-Kabir

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has told Muslims to pray in their mosques instead of the praying ground while celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

The Sultan disclosed this while confirming the date for the festivities to be July 31.

He also urged Muslims to use the opportunity to pray for the unity and progress of the country.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Friday, 31th July, 2020 as the 10th day of Zulhijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid – El – Kabir for the year.

“Furthermore, in view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Jumu’at Mosques in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds,” the statement read in part.