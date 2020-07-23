Oyo, US-based Agency Partner To Boost Quality Of Basic Education

Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has partnered a U.S. organisation, Windsor Educational Services, to boost access to quality education.
Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Chairman of the Board, stated this at the investiture of the Basic Education Mitigation and Recovery Strategy programme, on Thursday in Ibadan.
Adeniran noted that Gov. Seyi Makinde has accorded priority to educational development and allocated 22.37 per cent of the 2020 budget to the sector.
“This is the first time in the history of Oyo state that such will be given to the sector,” he said.
Also speaking, Mrs Toyin Awoderu, Chief Transformative Officer of the organisation, commended the feat achieved by the state government in the education sector.
Awoderu said that much has been achieved in basic education in the state through free education initiative.
“There are achievements in infrastructure development, renovation and completion of abandoned projects as well as giving the sector a human face.” (NAN)
