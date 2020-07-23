NDDC: Akpabio Faces Lawsuit For Civil Defamation, Perjury By Reps

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, faces a lawsuit by the House of Representatives for alleged perjury and defamation of the parliament.

This comes as Akpabio failed to meet up with the House’s demand for a list of senators who received contrast from the NDDC.

Recall that Akpabio had on Monday, before the House Committee investigative hearing on NDDC, alleged that members of the National Assembly get 60 per cent of contracts from the commission.

This moved the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday to issue an ultimatum between 24 and 48 hours for Akpabio to name the contracted senators.

At the opening of plenary, announced that Akpabio had failed to meet the ultimatum issued to him, to prove his allegation.

“The honourable minister has failed to respond to my requests,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said he had consequently asked the Clerk to the House, Patrick Giwa, to consult the Legal Department on how to institute legal action against Akpabio for perjury and criminal defamation. [Punch]