Lampard Speaks On Chelsea Not Qualifying For Champions League

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has reacted to last night’s loss to Liverpool which affects the club’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea were beaten 5-3 at Anfield with Liverpool lifting the English Premier League trophy on the night.

Chelsea now need at least a point against Wolves to qualify for the Champions League.

“I suppose since restart and knowing how tight it is, it was a feeling it could go this far, I felt we could get over the line tonight.

“I don’t think everything is on Sunday with the whole judgement of where we are, but I think top-four would be a huge bonus,” Lampard told Sky Sports after the game.

He also spoke about goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga’s performance on the night.

“I wouldn’t talk about individuals in a game where we conceded goals which are some real quality Liverpool finishes, particularly the free-kick.

“There were some individual errors. He contributed to a very good game. We know where we are at.”