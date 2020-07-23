IGP Orders Investigation Into Video Of Girl Harassed By Police

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.
The IGP, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unraveling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.
Adamu Muhammed also assured members of the public that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.
