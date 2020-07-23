Hushpuppi Not Released From Prison, Only Transferred – Lawyer

Gal Pissetzky, the US lawyer of Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi has denied report that he has been released from prison.

An information on the website of the US prison where he was being held showed that he has been released.

When PUNCH spoke to Pissetzky, the lawyer revealed that Hushpuppi was truly released from that particular prison. However, he revealed that he was only transfered to another prison.

“He has not been released and I am still his lawyer. He is on his way to California. Not everything you see on court documents is accurate.

“Just because the jail record says ‘released’ does not mean he has been released. He is being transferred to California,” he said.