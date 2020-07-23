COVID-19 Will Kill Those Who Will Rig Edo Election – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that he has gotten a revelation of who the winner of the September 19 Edo State election will be.

The election is being contested majorly by the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, bad Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

Speaking, Primate Ayodele said that God wants to fight for Obaseki to win.

He also revealed that those planning to rig the election will be killed by COVID-19.

“Without mincing words, this is what the Lord said, Obaseki should be focused, do all the needful things, Obaseki will win, not Ize Iyamu, excepts APC rigs and anyone who rigs will die, just as I said Covid-19 will kill those who corrupted Nigeria,” he said.

He advised the incumbent to remain focus and not bothered by those leaving his camp.

“Edo election is more than what anyone can stop, Edo election is for PDP, God wants to fight for Obaseki, I have never met him or collected any kobo from him, if I have, let him come out and disgrace me, I am talking as a Prophet,” he said.

“I even like Oshiomhole more than Obaseki and I don’t pity Obaseki but Oshiomhole will not be the one to give the next governor to the people of Edo state, I’m only saying what the Lord is telling me to say.

“Anyone who rigs will die of Covid-19, Obaseki should wake up, He will win without manipulation and rigging,” he added.