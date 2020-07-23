Bobrisky Reveals Why He’s Not On Big Brother Naija Show

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has said that the reason why he’s not on Big Brother Naija is because he’s too big for the reality TV show.

Many if his fans had been urging him to enrol for the show which currently has N85 million waiting for the eventual winner.

However, Bobrisky believes his rich already with enough cars to be enticed by the SUV car that the win we will also be entitled to.

A fan, Vaughan_star had asked: ”When will big brother naija have you as a contestant?

Bobrisky in reply wrote;”I’m too big for that mess, I have so much money already, mad fame, millionaires cars, house, please what else”