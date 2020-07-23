Alan Shearer Tips Mason Greenwood To Break PL Goal-scoring Record

Premier League great Alan Shearer has tipped Manchester United teen Mason Greenwood to break his Premier League goalscoring record.

The 18-year-old thumped home the equaliser against West Ham on Wednesday night to rescue a draw for the Red Devils – his fifth goal in seven games since the football season restarted and there is plenty of excitement around his future.

His seventeenth goal of the campaign saw him draw level with club icons Wayne Rooney and George Best for goals scored by a teenager across all competitions and has confirmed his place as one of the most prolific youngsters in the club’s history.

Speaking on Match of the Day after his performance at Old Trafford, Shearer said: “A potential superstar. I respect the power, he can do it with his left or right foot. He gets it away early and the goalkeepers have no chance.

“I think in 12 or 13 years time we could be talking about the Premier League record goalscorer.

“I know there’s so many things that can happen in your career but I think he’s that good. He’s 18 years of age, he’s going to get bigger, he’s going to get better.” [Tribal FOotball]