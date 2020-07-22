Xhaka Slams Teammates After Arsenal 1-0 Loss To Aston Villa

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has slammed his teammates over the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Tuesday.

A first-half goal by Trezeguet gave Villa all three points as Arsenal failed to hot a single shot on target.

This dealt a huge blow to Arsenal’s chances for next season’s Europa League which they can now only qualify for by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

“In my opinion you can’t come here and play like this. It’s not good enough and you can’t play with this mentality.

“It was not enough to take something from (the game) and we knew if we won and then won the last game as well we could have got into the Europa League.

“But now we have to win the FA Cup and we have more pressure. But we will do everything to win the FA Cup now.

“I think it was Aston Villa, their fight, they put everything out in each half and in my opinion they deserved the three points,” Xhaka told the club’s official website.