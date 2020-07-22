Solskjaer Hints At Benching De Gea Against West Ham

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brushed aside talks of benching the club’s goalkeeper David De Gea against West Ham.
De Gea made errors in the game against Chelsea last Sunday which cost United a spot in the FA Cup final.
With the club still battling to finish top four on the English Premier League table, it is expected that De Gea will be benched to avoid further errors.
On if such will happen, Solskjaer said:
“I don’t want to talk about it. Of course, we’re going to stick together as a group and as I said he’s proven before he’s mentally strong.
“We’ll stay together and we’ll see the team on Wednesday night.”
