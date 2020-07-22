Senate Confirms 39 Ambassadorial Nominees Out Of 41

The Senate has on Wednesday confirmed 39 out 41 ambassadorial nominees with only one as Career nominee.

This was after the Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, delivered a satisfactory report before the lawmakers.

Air Comodore Peter Ndabake Gana (Rtd) and Yusuf Mohammed from Niger and Yobe States were the two nominees stood down due to issues in their states.

Bulkachuwa said: “All the 41 nominees exhibited a high level of diplomacy that warranted no objection from the Committee.

“They were drawn from academic, public and private sectors with high level of pedigree and exposure.

The list of nominees confirmed today:

Suleiman Sani – Career ambassador

Umar Sulieman, Adamawa

Kevin Peter, Adamawa

John Usanga, Akwa Ibom

Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra

Abubakar Ibrahim, Bauchi

Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa

Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue

Paul Adikwu, Benue

Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno

Bwala Bukar, Borno

Monique Ekpong, Cross River

Oma Djebah, Delta

Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi

Yamah Musa, Edo

C. O Ugwu, Enugu

Hajara Salim, Gombe

Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

Ali Magashi, Jigawa

M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano

Sadiya Nuhu, Kano

Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

Abioye Bello, Kwara

Zara Umar, Kwara

Ademola Seriki, Lagos

Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

Sarafa Isola, Ogun

Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

Adejaba Bello, Osun

Adeshina Alege, Oyo

Debo Adeshina, Oyo

Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

Adamu Hassan, Taraba

Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara