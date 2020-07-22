Senate Confirms 39 Ambassadorial Nominees Out Of 41

The Senate has on Wednesday confirmed 39 out 41 ambassadorial nominees with only one as Career nominee.
This was after the Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, delivered a satisfactory report before the lawmakers.
Air Comodore Peter Ndabake Gana (Rtd) and Yusuf Mohammed from Niger and Yobe States were the two nominees stood down due to issues in their states.
Bulkachuwa said: “All the 41 nominees exhibited a high level of diplomacy that warranted no objection from the Committee.
“They were drawn from academic, public and private sectors with high level of pedigree and exposure.
The list of nominees confirmed today:
Suleiman Sani – Career ambassador
Umar Sulieman, Adamawa
Kevin Peter, Adamawa
John Usanga, Akwa Ibom
Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra
Abubakar Ibrahim, Bauchi
Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa
Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue
Paul Adikwu, Benue
Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno
Bwala Bukar, Borno
Monique Ekpong, Cross River
Oma Djebah, Delta
Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi
Yamah Musa, Edo
C. O Ugwu, Enugu
Hajara Salim, Gombe
Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
Ali Magashi, Jigawa
M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano
Sadiya Nuhu, Kano
Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
Abioye Bello, Kwara
Zara Umar, Kwara
Ademola Seriki, Lagos
Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
Sarafa Isola, Ogun
Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
Adejaba Bello, Osun
Adeshina Alege, Oyo
Debo Adeshina, Oyo
Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
Adamu Hassan, Taraba
Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara
