Oyo State Cancels Third Term For Schools Due To COVID-19

The Oyo State Executive Council has approved a new guideline for the resumption of schools and academic activities that have been shut down since March due to COVID-19.

The guidelines see the cancellation of the Third Term academic session in schools in the state.

The First Term and Second Term performance will be assessed and used to determine promotional into the next class.

The state issued a statement which reads: “Pry 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 will proceed on holiday from 30th of July and resume for their Examination as follows;

*Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)- 10th to 18th August 2020

*Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science- 19th August 2020

*Placement/Screening Test to JSS1- 20th August 2020

*Placement Test into Technical Colleges- 28th August 2020

*The SSS 3 will resume for their Examination as soon as WAEC announce the date.

*The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar approved by the State Council is as follows;

*First Term- 21th September to 18th December 2020

*Second Term- 11th January to 9th April 2021

*Third Term- 3rd May to 30th July 2021”.