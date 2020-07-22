The Nigerian Police Force has released the procedures for new applicant’s recruitment as well as the deadline for the 2020/2021 applications.
This was disclosed on the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday.
Applicants are hereby invited into the force as police constable (recruits).
See the full details below:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Recruitment! <a href=”https://t.co/xD27aVTJxL”>pic.twitter.com/xD27aVTJxL</a></p>— Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) <a href=”https://twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/1283697975588458496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 16, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
