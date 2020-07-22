Lacazette Opens Up On Unsettling Time At Arsenal

French striker, Alexandre Lacazette, has opened up about being unsettled at his London club, Arsenal following a struggle with injury.

Lacazette who has three goals in his last six games has scored 12 goals this season and he is on course for his lowest haul since the 2013/14 campaign, when he was still at Lyon.

And asked by Canal Plus if this is the hardest season of his career at Arsenal, Lacazette said: “At Arsenal, yes.

“The [ankle] injury hung around longer than I thought and it affected me. Afterwards, I had this period without scoring, so certainly it wasn’t easy for me, but I still learned a lot this season, because mentally it was not easy.

“The difficulties this season are going to serve me well in the future.

“Certainly, it is not nice to be on the bench. At the same time, in my life, I have had moments that were a lot more complicated and I did not doubt myself.

“It wasn’t really doubt, it was more unhappiness, like every player who is on the bench and wants to play.”