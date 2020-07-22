Ikpeazu Narrates Experience With COVID-19 After Recovering

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has narrated his experience with COVID-19 which he just recovered from.

Thanking members of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Ikpeazu stated that his experience as not a terrible one.

He revealed that the medical personnel who attended to him had an experience of the disease.

“About five weeks ago, I started experiencing fever in the evenings and I had anti-malaria just in case it was malaria but I started becoming breathless with mild cough.

“Unfortunately, we ran a COVID-19 test but it came negative but my illness was getting worse. We arrived Abuja for further medical attention and I ran another coronavirus test and it was positive. Initially, I was shocked, but I was also happy that I knew the reason behind the symptoms that were intractable. I thank God we took it from there and the rest his history.

“Naturally, there was confusion because everyone around me, from my steward, my driver and cook had to undergo COVID-19 test

but we handled it.

The governor also appreciated all those who prayed for him when he got infected.

“ I knew from the onset that COVID-19 was very serious but it wasn’t a death sentence. I think the critical thing is early diagnosis because if it is allowed to remain in your system for a long while it can be devastating.

Thanking medical professionals for their effort against the disease, Ikpeazu reiterated his government’s effort against it.

“We are going to leverage on what we have. The aim is to test one-third of members of our population, and we are going to use the existing templates for immunization, leveraging on the 774 primary health care we have across Abia and increase testing.

“We have two testing centers, one is coming next week, and we are expecting two others to come through FMC and Michael Okpara University. For us to do this, we need to train more people, more doctors, more nurses and invest in face mask, sanitizers and all we need to support those in the front line.

“Beyond all of these, we must try to get the private hospital working with NCDC, to accredit private hospitals that are willing and have capacity to support the treatment because we are expecting a spike as we increase testing.

“We have to create a robust COVID-19 management apparatus which will involve the traditional rulers. We have to come with something that is acceptable for churches, burial and schools. There is no need for crowd at this era.”

Ikpeazu urged everyone to tackle the disease which he warned is real.

“ I just want to say COVID-19 is real. Anyone coming with a contrary story making it to look like a myth or superstition cannot help our cause at this hour. COVID-19 is real, and we can get out of it together, we all have to take responsibility.

“Responsibility for your personal hygiene, washing of hands regularly, practicing social distancing, use of hand sanitizer and staying at home if you do not have any business outside.

“You have to be careful where you touch, cultivate the habit of using face mask because it has become the new normal. The earlier we pull together to defeat coronavirus, the better for us, no government can do it alone.”