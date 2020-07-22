Igbo Man Will Succeed President Buhari In 2023 – Ohanaeze

Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it is certain that an Igbo man will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This was disclosed by the group’s spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu, who said, “with the mood of the nation today, an Igbo will hopefully succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.”

“If we succeed in Igbo land, it will rub off on the rest of Nigeria and Nigerians will also be happy. Nigeria has no business with poverty. Our people need to be healthy and happy but our politicians, past and present, have looted us dry,” Ibegbu stated.

The group called on Igbos in the diaspora to invest in the programme to make Igboland better.

The statement added, “It can be done with Igbo energy. It’s possible. Igboland can be better than Dubai, California, Paris and many civilized cities. We can do it with or without external support. We want Nigerians to come to Igboland and feel very comfortable and happy and invest too.

“We want to have a working rail, seaports, clean cities, industrial emporium, world-class health and educational facilities. We want Igbo all over the world to key into this project. We want more cities to be developed in Igbo land and abandoned cities revived.”