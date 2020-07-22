DSS Head Slapped ecurity Officer At Airport – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said that DSS Head, Safiyanu Abba, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport assaulted an aviation security officer.

FAAN said that Abba slapped the officer and also prevented the further search of a visitor who tripped the alarm at the metal detector.

A statement reads: “We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated.

“FAAN committed to our core values of safety Security and comfort”