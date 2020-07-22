Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed that a third test he took for COVID-19 has come back positive.

In a tweet, Fayemi stated that he’s currently self-Isolating at home where he’s also getting treated by his medical team.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home”, Fayemi tweeted.

