Oyetola Urges Osun Assembly To Confirm New Appointments

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola has called on the Osun House of Assembly on Tuesday to confirm the appointments of two new positions in the state.

The governor made the request via a letter sent to the Assembly on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In the letter received by the assembly, the governor asked for the confirmation of the appointments of Retired Brig.-Gen. Isa Aderibigbe as the Chairman of the Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Governing Board and Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Aderinbi as the Corps Commandant.

The speaker directed the appointees to submit 35 copies of their Resume/Curriculum Vitae to the assembly between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Owoeye said that the appointees should appear before the Assembly on Thursday for screening, saying that they should not come with any entourage or relatives in compliance with the COVID-19 safety rules. (NAN)