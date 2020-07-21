N40bn Probe: Gbajabimila Empathizes With Ailing NDDC Boss

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has empathised with the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission.
Recall that the NDDC boss Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei collapsed during the N40 billion probe of the commission.
Gbajabimila, who made a surprise appearance at the venue of the hearing on Monday in Abuja, also apologised for the poor ventilation in the hall.
The parliamentarian said that he had instructed doctors at the National Assembly to see to Pondei speedy recovery.
He said that documents submitted by the ailing acting managing director should be used to carry out further investigations.
The speaker, however, said that the investigation was about fact finding and that the facts must come out for the good of the Niger Delta people.
He wished Pondei, speedy recovery and empathised with members of his family and entire NDDC family.(NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.