Lagos Bus Service To Start Increased Fare Charges From August 1

Lagos Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LAMATA) has increased bus fares on the routes operated by the Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL).

The increment reflects an average of 46 per cent.

LAMATA spokesman, Kolawole Ojelabi, announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The new rates take effect from August 1.

He confirmed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the review following a plea by the operating company.

The firm cited the need to sustain its operation due to the negative effect of coronavirus on public transportation.

Ojelabi said Sanwo-Olu also approved LBSL’s request to increase the number of passengers per bus from 20 to 42 in observance of updated COVID-19 protocol.

He added that the governor permitted LBSL buses to access dedicated lanes for BRT.