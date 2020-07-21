Lagos Bus Service To Start Increased Fare Charges From August 1

Lagos Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LAMATA) has increased bus fares on the routes operated by the Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL).
The increment reflects an average of 46 per cent.
LAMATA spokesman, Kolawole Ojelabi, announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The new rates take effect from August 1.
He confirmed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the review following a plea by the operating company.
The firm cited the need to sustain its operation due to the negative effect of coronavirus on public transportation.
Ojelabi said Sanwo-Olu also approved LBSL’s request to increase the number of passengers per bus from 20 to 42 in observance of updated COVID-19 protocol.
He added that the governor permitted LBSL buses to access dedicated lanes for BRT.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.