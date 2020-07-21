Lagos Assembly Holds Valedictory Session For Late Braimoh

Lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday eulogised the late Tunde Braimoh, as they held a valedictory session in his honour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Braimoh represented Kosofe Constituency II in the assembly before his death on July 10.

He was a second-term lawmaker and the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategic.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that it was the belief in Islam that a day is dedicated for everybody to die.

Obasa described the late Braimoh as a rare legislator, whose death would be greatly missed by all.

“I have lost one of the most resourceful members that I depended on for advice, who was always willing to offer his advice at every given opportunity.

“He never disappointed me. He never had no for an answer and he had a ready answer to any question. He was a man with uncommon intelligence and political sagacity and a man of honour.

“He was a respecter of constituted authority. He has made his impact and contributed to the growth of Kosofe Local Government and his vacuum in the House of Assembly cannot be filled in the next decade,” he said.