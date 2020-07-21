COVID-19: Nigeria’s Police Affairs Minister, Dingyadi, Self-Isolates

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi is in self-isolation after meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Recall that the Foreign Affairs Minister announced that he tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday.

Dingyadi and a former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Wammako, met with Onyeama last Thursday.

The spokesman, police affairs ministry, Mr Seyi Odutayo, confirmed the development The Punch on today (Tuesday).

He said, “I can confirm that the minister met with his foreign affairs counterpart last Thursday and following the announcement that Mr Geoffrey Onyeama tested positive for the virus, the minister of police affairs has also decided to go into isolation in compliance with the NCDC guidelines.”