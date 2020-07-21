Callum Hudson-Odoi To Leave Stamford Bridge This Summer

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is reportedly prepared to leave Stamford Bridge this summer due to reduced playing time.

The Independent says Hudson-Odoi is willing to listen to offers despite signing a new Chelsea deal less than 12 months ago.

The Blues winger put pen to paper on a five-year contract last year following months of speculation over a move to Bayern Munich.

But Hudson-Odoi is growing frustrated over a lack of game time having featured for a total of 48 minutes under Frank Lampard since the return of football.

The Chelsea winger, whilst frustrated, is not about to push for a move elsewhere but will weigh up his options. [Tribal Football]