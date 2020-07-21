BREAKING: Senate Advises Service Chiefs To Resign

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday urged all Service Chiefs in the country to step down to allow for the restructuring security architecture.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District in an amended resolution in a motion earlier moved by Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South Senatorial district said: “Mr President, distinguished colleagues, I hereby moved an amendment to the resolution that all the Service Chiefs should step down.

Senator Betty Apiafi seconded the motion and it was upheld by the Senate President.

In his remarks, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan expressed concern at the large number of military officers who are leaving the war front.

He said there was the need for the government to look into what is happening wrongly in the military. [Daily Post]