Arsenal’s Ozil Rejects Chance to Sign For Fenerbahce 

Estranged Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has turned down the chance to sign for Fenerbahce, according to Tribal Football’s report.

The German has not featured for the Gunners since the Premier League restart, despite earning praise from Mikel Arteta when he first took over.

Bild says the midfielder had a chance to go to Fenerbahce to resurrect his career.

But the 31-year-old earns £350,000-a-week at Arsenal and was not going to take a pay cut.

It means he may be priced out of any move, and Arsenal may have to subsidise some of his wages if they want him out of the club in the summer.

The former Germany international has a year left on his contract.