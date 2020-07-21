The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been given 48-hours to name the lawmakers who got contracts from the NDDC.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, issued the ultimatum during the investigation over an alleged N81bn fraud within the commission.

Akpabio had previously said that 60 per cent of the contracts awarded by the NDDC were given to lawmakers.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, however, Gbajabiamila, who has been a federal lawmaker since 2003, said he had never received any NDDC contract before.

He subsequently gave Akpabio 24 to 48 hours to reveal the identities of the lawmakers that received the contracts or face severe sanction.

The Speaker said, “This is my 5th term here and I have never for once collected anything from the National Assembly and I know I speak for a great majority of members of this House, a great majority. And because of that, I will take this allegation and accusation very seriously.

“And I will give the minister (Akpabio) 24 to 48 hours. Clerk, I want you to back this up with a letter from this House. Give the minister 24 to 48 hours to publish the names, the contracts so given, the dates because obviously these things will be documented; unveil the companies of the 60 per cent projects that were given to members of the National Assembly.”

Gbajabiamila’s ultimatum received applause from a large section of the lawmakers. [The Punch]