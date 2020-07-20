Why I Ditched University For Music – BBNaija 2020 Housemate, Vee

Victoria Adeyele, a BBNaija 2020 housemates popularly known as Vee has said that she ditched university to pursue a career in music.

The singer who came from London for the reality TV show said the decision was a difficult one to take.

She, however, revealed that her parents were supportive of her, a thing she finds surprising.

The London returnee stated that she ditched university and chose a career in music.

Vee said, “I told my parents I don’t want to go to university. I said I will not attend a University, but I will have a career in music.

“I didn’t want to spend as much as 9000 euros and not like what I studied. It was a difficult decision because I am the firstborn.”

“Till date, it is still surprising that my parents are so proud of me, sometimes I’m shocked at their support.”