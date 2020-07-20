Why Chelsea Beat Manchester United 3-1 – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has revealed why his side won Manchester United 3-1 at the semi-final of the English FA Cup on Sunday.

The game saw an opener from Olivier Giroud who finished off a cross from Azpilicueta towards the end of the first half.

Mason Mount got the second in the 46th minute before Harry Maguire scored an own goal in the 74th minute.

Bruno Fernandes scored a consolation goal from the spot after Anthony Martial was brought down in the box.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: “We played with a system that we haven’t played with in a while and I was surprised that they matched us up before (in the Carabao Cup and league meetings in October and February respectively).

“But in the early parts of the game I thought we were on top but when they changed the system I think we played even better. We did everything that I asked of them,” Lampard told a post-match conference.

Chelsea will now slug it out with Arsenal who beat Manchester City 2-0 to reach the final.