Pondei Thought He Wa Auditioning For BBNaija – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to the viral video showing Daniel Pondei, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, who fainted on Monday

Prof. Daniel Pondei fainted when he appeared before a House of Representatives panel which grilled him on the misappropriation of N81 billion under his watch in the NDDC.

In reaction, Reno Omokri insinuated that the display by the NDDC boss was fake and that he must have thought he was auditioning for BBNaija.

Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “Did the MD of the NDDC really faint? I doubt it. Watch as he used his hand to hold the guy trying to resuscitate him. Someone who ‘fainted’ doesn’t do that.

“Maybe the NDDC MD was auditioning for #BBNaija? I‘m a long-distance runner. I have seen people faint. No one faints and then puts up his hand to stop the person resuscitating him.

“When I said “under General @MBuhari corruption is official”, this is what I meant!”