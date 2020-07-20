Police Arraign 25-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Fraud

The Osun State Police Command on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Tofade Paul, at an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel said Paul defrauded three persons of their monies, totalling N313,000 on July 8 at Oke-Ogbo area, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N45,000 from one Elutilo Adeoluwa, with the pretext of paying back after a week, which he failed to do.

He said that the defendant further collected N233,000 from another victim, Moses Olakunle, with the pretext of paying back after a month, which he failed to do.

According to Emmanuel, the defendant also fraudulently collected N35,000 from a third victim, one Adebayo Benjamin, with the pretext of paying back after a week, which he failed to do.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of fraud.

Counsel to the defence, Mr Babatunde Akanni, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms, promising that his client would not jump bail.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that the surety must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three recent passport photographs.

He adjourned the case till Sept. 17 for hearing. (NAN)