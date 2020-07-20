Ondo Poll: I Don’t Have Power To Postpone APC Primaries

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has insisted he has no power to postpone the All Progressives Party’s primaries in Ondo on Monday.
This follows a request from six aspirants for the primaries to be moved.
Bello who is the Chairman of Ondo State All Progressives Congress Governorship Primary Election Committee at a meeting with the aspirants on Sunday, pointedly told them that it was not possible.
Ten out the 12 governorship aspirants attended the meeting held in Ijapo, Akure, the State capital.
The six aspirants wanted the election postponed because they had not been given the list of delegates that will participate in the primaries.
They posited that “holding the primaries on Monday is an injustice of the highest order.”
The aspirants who called for the postponement include Isaac Kekemeke, Sola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Bukola Adetola, Olusola Oke and Jumoke Anifowose.
In response, Bello said: “I don’t have the power to postpone Monday’s (today) primaries. We will go ahead with the exercise.
“There is no perfect election anywhere, even in advanced countries like the United States of America.”
