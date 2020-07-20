Obaseki Is A Snake, I Regret Supporting Him – Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole who was received in Benin City on his arrival from Abuja stated that he regrets supporting Obaseki to succeed him as governor of Edo State.

According to him, Obaseki became a snake and started attacking party members when he became governor.

“I have come home for only one project. I am not going back to Abuja until the project is completed. I came back home not to rest, but to work,” Oshiomhole said.

“The governor was demolishing the houses of our members while some were being jailed for trump up charges; these are the people who fought for him to become governor.

“I begged those who were being persecuted to take it easy, that they shouldn’t burn the house we all laboured to build because we want to smoke out the snake. Now, the snake has been smoked out of the house.

“A few weeks earlier, the snake said APC was his house and that he was not leaving. Less than 72 hours after saying this, he left.

“If we had burnt the house because the snake was giving us a problem, we would all have been homeless by now,” he added.