Nigerians Will Be Surprised At Outcome Of Magu Probe – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President in Media and Publicity, has said that Nigerians will be surprised when the probe on Ibrahim Magu is concluded.

Magybis being proved by the Ayo Salami-led panel for allegedly diverting loots recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He has since been suspended from the role of acting chairman of the antigraft agency.

Garba Shehu who spoke on Channels Television expressed confidence in the panel as he advised Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands.

He said, “I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

“I am not going to pre-empt the panel investigation but I just advice Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody.”