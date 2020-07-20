Nicki Minaj Shows Off Pregnancy As She Expects First Child

American rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has shown off her pregnancy as she awaits the delivery of her first child.



The superstar singer took to her official Instagram account to share the beautiful pictures with her 118m followers.

She wrote, in one of the posts, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The singer is expecting the tot with her husband Kenneth Petty – who she wed last year.

The rapper and her beau, who has been convicted of manslaughter and registered as a sex offender, tied the knot less than a year after their romance began.

She’s long referred to him as her “husband”, but she announced in October that it’s official by telling the world she’s changed her name. [Mirror]

See the photos below: