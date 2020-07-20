NDDC: Panel Chairman Steps Aside Before Akpabio Appearance

Olubunmi Ojo, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, has stepped aside from a panel investigating the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Ojo who stepped aside on allegation of conflict of interest has been replaced by Thomas Ereyitomi.

The investigation by the panel is in regard to the misappropriation of funds by the commission.

Ojo took the decision to step aside after a walk-out was staged by the Acting Managing Director of the commission, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei last week.

Pondei had accused him of being a man of interest in the ongoing investigation due to a revelation by Joi Nunieh, a former MD of NDCC.

Pondei and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, were summoned to on Friday to appear before the panel.

The commencement of the investigation today saw a declaration from Ojo who said, “I want to say clearly that my colleagues and the leadership have passed a vote of confidence on me, however, I will like to excuse myself from this investigative hearing.”