NDDC MD Will No Longer Appear Before Panel – Gbajabiamila

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said that there i no need for the NDDC MD, Prof, Daniel Pondei, to appear before a reps panel.

This was after Pondei fainted while fielding questions from a panel investigating the misappropriation of funds under his watch as the acting chairman of the NDDC.

He was immediately rushed out of the venue where the panel sat on Monday.

Speaking after the panel resumed from the break caused by the drama, Gbajabiamila revealed that Pondei has submitted a written statement and would no longer be required to appear before the reps pane.

“There would be no need for the MD of NDDC to appear anymore since he has submitted a written response.

“I wish Mr. Pondei safe and speedy recovery and I have also sent the Medical Director of the National Assembly to follow up to ascertain the condition of the MD. Thank you very much and I, therefore, hand over to the current chairman of the Committee, Mr. Thomas Ereyitomi to continue with the hearing”.