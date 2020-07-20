NDDC: Gbajabiamila Rules Out Pondei’s Return To Panel

Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the Acting Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Kemebradikumo Pondei, won’t return to face panel.

Recall that Pondei slumped during the ongoing investigative hearing before the House of Representatives committee.

The Speaker disclosed this at the resumption of the session following the adjournment due to collapse of Mr. Pondei. He noted that the committee will adopt the written response of the MD.

Gbajabiamila was responding to questions after the NDDC boss collapsed and rushed out for medical attention

“There would be no need for the MD of NDDC to appear anymore since he has submitted a written response.

“I wish Mr. Pondei safe and speedy recovery and I have also sent the Medical Director of the National Assembly to follow up to ascertain the condition of the MD. Thank you very much and I, therefore, hand over to the current chairman of the Committee, Mr. Thomas Ereyitomi to continue with the hearing”.