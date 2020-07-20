JUST IN: Chairman Of Reps NDDC Committee Steps Down

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stepped down.

AS a result, he will no longer be a part of the ongoing investigation of the commission.

The Interim Management Committee of the NDDC had last week requested that Tunji-Ojo should not preside over the probe as he had also been accused of “crime” against the commission.

Top officials of the NDDC had staged a walkout on the panel on Thursday.