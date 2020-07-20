How I Came To The Conclusion That No Man Is Faithful – Ifu Ennada

Ex-BBNaija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has revealed how she came to the conclusion that no man is faithful.

Sharing on Instagram, Ifu Ennada stated that they can embarrass their spouse because of other women.

This has made her to advise women to live single and have kids if they really want to.

She said, “Men will embarrass you. I have finally come to the conclusion that no man is faithful.

“I swear men will embarrass you for small pssy and b*bs.

“No good lady deserves to be with a stupid a**, shameless and cheating bastard.

“Better to remain single and have kids by yourself if you really want to have kids.

“Just make money, live your own life”.