Gov. Ortom Casks Council Chairmen On Security In Benue

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Council Chairmen in the state to make security issues their topmost priority above all other things.

Ortom gave the advice at a news conference after the Expanded State Security Council meeting in Makurdi on Monday.

The governor urged the chairmen to identify criminal elements in their domains and report them to the security agencies for appropriate action.

“I am not going to spare anybody who indulges in criminality. No criminal voted for me and I did not solicit for their votes.

“I want the people that voted for me to be sleeping peacefully.

“I call on all and sundry to expose criminal elements in our localities. We should not shield them,” he advised.

He further urged the people of Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas (LGAs) to sheathe their sword and embrace peace, saying that two wrongs could not make a right.

The governor also disclosed that the District Head of Mbatsee in Konshisha LGA had been suspended because he was suspected to be fuelling the hostilities.

“The Tor Tiv is to set up a committee to investigate his involvement in the crisis and make recommendations,” he said.

Ortom further stated that a task force committee would be set up to monitor illegal roadblocks.

“They will remove all the illegal roadblocks and apprehend the culprits.

“We have discovered that we appointed the Commander of the Community Volunteer Guards popularly known as Vigilante Group in error.

“There is no provision for that position in the law that established it. The law provides for Coordinators at the local government levels and not commanders.

“They are not to stand aloof but work in collaboration with other security agencies,” he said. (NAN)