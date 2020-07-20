Buhari Sends Message To King Salman Of Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday sent a passionate get well message to Saudi ruler, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalized.
The President said:
“On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for speedy and full recovery of the Saudi King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.
“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.
“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’
