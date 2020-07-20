Buhari Is In Control Of The Country – Presidency Says

The Presidency has reacted to the criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by newspaper editorials and also social media influencers who question the president’s control of the country.

The recent allegations of corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has led to questions concerning President Buhari’s war against corruption.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President, said that Buhari’s fight against corruption is evident in the fact that he didn’t cover up the corruption in both agencies.

A statement reads: “As many detractors have done lately, these ‘influencers’, ‘celebrated columnists’ and ‘editorial comments’ do no more than endorse the opposition’s utterly wrong and fallacious position that the President is not in charge of his government.

“Sometimes, we are forced to wonder whether some writers are mindful of the implication of words for the strategic and territorial interests of the nation.

“The fact that these baseless and appallingly mischievous attacks can freely be aired is itself evidence of the right to freedom of expression prevailing in the country today.

“The government was the first to point out the obvious embarrassment that potential acts of wrongdoing by the EFCC leadership would cause the administration.

“The question to ask is: did they expect the President to draw a curtain over these suspected scandals by not ordering audits and investigations? And for them to turn around to accuse him of a cover-up?

“To cover up and not order audits and investigations as the President did would amount to a historic betrayal of the mandate and the faith placed in him by Nigerians.

“President Buhari’s integrity, uprightness and probity are intact and well known. Let us remind these so-called editorial writers that ECOWAS, Africa Union and the international community at large recognised President Buhari as Champion of the Anti-Corruption Fight in Africa.

“Nigerians are convinced that he is honest. They voted for him as President against the background of corruption, public policy paralysis and growing menace of terrorists threatening to take over a sizable portion of the nation’s territory.

“In his five years in office, there is not a single charge of corruption against his person.

“As the leader of the country, President Buhari fully understands and bears the full weight of the solemn oaths he swore to defend the nation’s constitution, its citizens and territory.

“Disinformation is not a viable option for opposition. The Buhari government has done nothing to warrant these criticisms.”