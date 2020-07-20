BREAKING: Lawmakers Accuse Akpabio Of Lying, Misleading Nigerians

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has been accused by members of the House of Representatives of misleading the parliament and also Nigerians.

The members who head the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, stated that Akpabio lied while under oath.

Honorable Thomas Ereyi-Tobi said, “I have listened attentively through all your submissions but I just want to tell you one thing, you came here to mislead the parliament and you are under oath. That is what you have done deliberately.

“You decided to just come here and mislead the parliament. I want to put it to you that your submission and all the annexures, 8,9,10 and 11 are misleading.

“Before then, you said you have no link of any contract between yourself and NDDC, your job is just to supervise but correspondences show you have been given approval of forensic auditor and contracts.”

This comes a few hours after the NDDC acting managing director, Daniel Pondei, fainted before the committee.