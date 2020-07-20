Ballon d’Or Awards 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The Ballon d’Or Awards for the year 2020 will not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by France Football, the organization which stages the event that hands awards to the best footballers in the men’s and women’s game.

The inaugural edition which held in 1956 was won by Englishman Stanley Matthews.

This will be the first time the yearly awards event will no hold.

According to Pascal Ferre, the magazine’s editor, “There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met”.

A football fan wrote on Twitter: “Ballon d’Or being cancelled makes no sense to me as the leagues and UCL will all be played. Harsh on Ronaldo who is now 35, harsh on Lewandowski who has broken a lot of records & other players who had the chance with the Champions League being so open this year”.