Acting NDDC MD, Pondei Faints During House Of Reps Probe (VIDEO)

Prof. Daniel Pondei, the acting MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, fainted when he appeared before a House of Representatives panel.

The panel was set up to investigate the misappropriation of N81 billion under his watch in the NDDC.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Olubunmi Ojo, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, has stepped aside from a panel investigating the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Ojo who stepped aside on allegation of conflict of interest has been replaced by Thomas Ereyitomi.

The investigation by the panel is in regard to the misappropriation of funds by the commission.

Ojo took the decision to step aside after a walk-out was staged by the Acting Managing Director of the commission, Prof Pondei last week.