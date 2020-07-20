Aminu Masari, the governor of Katsina State has said that the enemies of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are the ones sponsoring the attacks by bandits and Boko Haram in the north.

Speaking with APC ward and local government chairmen on Sunday, Masari said that their plan is to discredit the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He stated this amid a rise in kidnappings and killings in the north which has also led to a loss of properties.

“Most of the bandits and Boko Haram attacks facing the northern part of the country are sponsored by some politicians who are enemies of the present APC government at both federal and state,” he said.

“During the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, there were multiple bombs in Maiduguri, Kano and even Abuja.

“The Kano bombing then killed more than 500 people. Mosques, churches and roads were closed due to insecurity but today, God has prevented us from such insecurity but we have forgotten.

“Today, politicians who are willing or intending to contest 2023 elections are sponsoring banditry because the way the bandits mastered how to operate guns and by how they specialised in ambushing soldiers, we should know that there is someone behind it.

“They are saying we dislodged the PDP administration because of insecurity, so they want to make use of insecurity to also send APC away, that is why all APC should be vigilante.

“The military and the police cannot do it alone, they don’t have the numbers neither do they have all the equipment required to complete the fight alone.

“Community members have all that it takes to inform and support the fight against insecurity.”