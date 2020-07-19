Why Actresses Compete With Cars, Houses – Actress Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has revealed why her colleagues in the movie industry compete among themselves with cars and houses.

The dark-skinned actress stated that they do so just to show the world that they are doing well.

Yetunde Bakare made this known in an interview with Saturday Beats.

She said, “Fake friends are a common problem because there is a lot of competition among us (actors). A lot of people create things that don’t exist just because they want to convince people they are doing fine. Because of social media popularity, actors always want to impress their fans. If a particular actor is getting many roles, her colleagues could say the person is using voodoo. Some actors don’t even know what they want, forgetting that we all have our own time (to shine). Also, whenever some actors have issues with their careers, they blame it on their friends in the industry. Some actors don’t even want to be corrected. When one tries to correct them, they think one hates them or that one is a fake friend.

“I tell people that they don’t have to follow the crowd. Some actors even borrow the latest cars from car dealers all aimed at impressing people.”