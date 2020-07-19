Home » VIDEO: Nigerian Dad Flogs Daughter For Joining Group Chat

VIDEO: Nigerian Dad Flogs Daughter For Joining Group Chat

By - 1 hour on July 19, 2020

Beating a child

Image of a man beating a child [PHOTO CREDIT: Magic Crate]

An unidentified Nigerian dad was filmed flogging his 18-year-old daughter for joining a group chat he had warned her not to join.

Watch the viral video posted by Instablog9ja on Twitter below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Nigerian dad flogs his 18-year-old daughter for joining a group chat he warned her against <a href=”https://t.co/iiWnTaAoGQ”>pic.twitter.com/iiWnTaAoGQ</a></p>&mdash; Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) <a href=”https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1284539484927717376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 18, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

